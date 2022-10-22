October 22, 2022

Cyprus fiscal deficit hit €408 mln in 2021

Cyprus’ fiscal deficit reached €408 mln in 2021 and the fiscal debt corresponded to 101 per cent of GDP, the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat) announced on Friday.

Announcing the financial results for 2021, which were audited and verified within the Excessive Deficit Procedure framework of the European Commission, the Statistical Service said that there was a fiscal deficit of €408 million, which corresponds to 1.7 per cent of GDP.

Finally, Cyprus’ fiscal debt, which stood at €24.2 billion, corresponds to 101 per cent of GDP.

