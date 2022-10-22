October 22, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police issue more than 200 fines to truck drivers

By Kyriacos Nicolaou
traffic web 2

A week-long informational and policing campaign focusing on trucks and buses, held between October 10 and 16 saw more than 200 fines being handed out, police said on Saturday.

The campaign, which was held under a broader initiative to increase road safety, involved a total of 247 checks, which led to 203 fines related to various traffic offences. There were also 80 bus checks, resulting in one fine being issued.

The campaign was part of a pan-European initiative by the member countries of the Roadpol European Traffic Police Network.

The campaign involved the dissemination of information on the risks caused by non-compliance with the current legislation, as well as an intensification of traffic controls for offences committed by truck drivers and buses.

