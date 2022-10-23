October 23, 2022

Cyprus Mail
LettersOpinion

Marxist lies and nonsense

By CM Reader's View0130
The disgusting attempt at justifying the disgraceful vandalism at the National Gallery in London (Why just Stop Oil was right to target Van Gogh’s Sunflowers, Cyprus Mail, October 19) was typical of your newspaper’s Marxist lies and nonsense. The climate fraud is a political invention constructed to impoverish the white western nations to enable the complete takeover by the New World Order who will give you loonies very short shrift when they’ve achieved their aims.

I will leave you with one thought from the great American philosopher Thomas Sowell – Socialism has failed so blatantly and consistently only an intellectual would seek to justify it.     

Geoffrey Evans, Peyia

