Today’s weather: Sunny and mild

On Monday the weather will be mostly clear. Winds will be mainly north-westerly to north-easterly, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be a bit rough. Temperatures will rise to 29 C in the interior, the south and the east coasts, 27 C on the remaining coasts, and 18 C in the higher mountains.

On Monday night the weather will continue mostly clear. Winds will be mainly north-westerly to north-easterly, weak to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will gradually become calm to a little rough, while on the west coast it will remain rough. Temperatures will drop to 14 C in the interior, 18 C on the south and east coasts, 16 C on the remaining coasts and 9 C in the higher mountains.

On Tuesday, the weather will be mostly sunny. On Wednesday and Thursday, there will be temporarily increased cloud cover, which may bring isolated rains, mainly in the mountains.

The temperature until Thursday is expected to rise slightly, fluctuate above average for the season.

