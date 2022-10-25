October 25, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Another hit-and-run shooting of traffic camera employees (Update)

By Iole Damaskinos0509
(Photo: Christos Theodorides)

Police are investigating another shooting of mobile traffic camera operators which occurred on Monday.

The latest case was reported by a company employee who told police that around 9:45 pm on Monday night, while the complainant was inside the company vehicle, parked on the Rizoelia – Ayia Napa highway between Pyla and Xylotymbou, a dark-coloured large displacement motorcycle with two riders approached. The complainant heard two loud bangs and saw the motorcycle speeding away. He was unable to see the riders’ faces as they wore helmets.

The employee got out to check what had happened and found damage to the rear of the vehicle whereupon he called the police.

Police went to the scene and carried out tests which revealed that the damage was caused by shots from a hunting rifle.

Police spokesperson Christos Andreou, said the scene was cordoned off immediately and experts began collecting evidence that may help determine the identity of the perpetrators.

“Police investigations are currently in the very early stages,” he said.

Andreou added that this is a very serious case and on Tuesday a meeting is expected to take place with the company to set in place measures to prevent further such incidents and protect the mobile camera employees.

Less than two week ago, two traffic camera operators were were shot at and injured in a similar incident in Kokkinotrimithia.

Asked about the previous incident, Andreou said some people had been called in for questioning, however, despite this, no new evidence had emerged until today.

Police are continuing investigations into both incidents.

 

 

