First global conference on entrepreneurship education in Nicosia

The University of Nicosia Department of Management and Junior Achievement Cyprus are co-organising the first global conference on entrepreneurship education on November 5 2022 between 9am and 4.30pm at the University of Nicosia, Unesco Amphitheater in Nicosia.
Entrepreneurship education has attracted interest and excitement in recent decades as it appears to lead to economic growth, job creation, and easier adjustment to society, while at the same time improving personal development, engagement with school, and equity. Entrepreneurship is a dynamic process of creation, change, and vision. It involves the processes of development, creativity, and innovation. It requires energy and passion to implement innovative ideas and creative solutions, which cause improvement in working and living conditions.
Entrepreneurship is more than just a financial and business term. Through entrepreneurship, equal opportunities for advancement are provided to all, while the entrepreneurial lifestyle can be developed in individuals, in their pursuit of a successful career and life. Based on research, which states that it can be taught, entrepreneurship has been introduced at all levels of education, driven by market needs, and adapted to the educational curricula of the states.
What are the scientific theories that frame entrepreneurship education? What are the current trends and challenges in entrepreneurship education? How can it be applied to the case of each tier? All these questions will be answered at the 1st Global Conference in Entrepreneurship Education: Trends and Challenges.
The Global Entrepreneurship Education Conference is the 1st of a series of conferences that will be organised yearly in Cyprus. GCEE aims to be the leading conference of the University of Nicosia and Junior Achievement Cyprus.
GCEE will provide an opportunity for academics, educators, scientists, professional entrepreneurs, and students to present their work, exchange ideas, and network for future collaborations in Entrepreneurship Education. The conference will serve as a facilitator to add value to the global dialogue on promoting and advancing Entrepreneurship Education.
Distinguished scholars in the field of entrepreneurship education will present research and practices around the subjects of entrepreneurship education. Specifically, Dr David Rae from De Montfort University, Dr Andrew Penaluna and Dr Kathryn Penaluna from the University of Wales Trinity Saint David, Dr Charalambos Vrasidas from the University of Nicosia and Dr Manos Pavlakis from Frederick University.
The conference will be held in English with live translation in Greek.
