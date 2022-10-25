October 25, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man arrested for suspected embezzlement of €36,000

By Staff Reporter0439
larnaca international airport glafcos clerides lca
Larnaca International Airport

Police on Monday arrested a 40-year-old man at Larnaca airport, suspected of involvement in fraud and embezzlement of a large sum of money. The suspect was arrested shortly after the case was reported to the police and caught with the money in his possession.

According to police statement, at 2 pm on Monday afternoon, a 30-year-old man reported to the police that, last Thursday, October 20, he agreed to buy a car from the suspect, which had been imported from a European country. The 30-year-old complainant paid the suspect €36,000 in cash

On Monday, however, the 30-year-old found out from the transport department that the car sold to him could not be registered in Cyprus, since it was allegedly a hire purchase from a European country. The buyer proceeded to file a complaint with the Limassol CID.

Shortly after 6:30 pm on Monday afternoon, the 40-year-old suspect arrived at Larnaca airport accompanied by a second man, aged 58, intending to leave the island. Both men were intercepted and cash totaling €24,400, $2,020  and 4,699 Romanian leu was found in their possession, which was seized for investigation purposes.

Police arrested the 40-year-old suspect on a court warrant and he was taken into custody for questioning, while the 58-year-old was asked to make his statements in writing and released, since no evidence emerged against him.

The case is under ongoing investigation.

