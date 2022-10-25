October 25, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man jailed for 40 days over driving offences

By Nick Theodoulou0130
A 30-year-old man was sentenced to 40 days in prison on Tuesday and had his driving licence suspended for 60 days after a series of erratic incidents.

Larnaca district court heard that the first major incident occurred in December 2021 when the young man tested positive for drug use while driving.

Months later, in April, the 30-year-old was again stopped by police who found him to be driving without a seatbelt along the Ayia Napa-Rizoelia road. He was slapped with a €150 fine and three points were deducted from his driving licence.

He was subsequently called on by police to undergo another narcotest but the man refused to comply.

His refusal – which police said is illegal – led the young man to court, where he also faced the charge of driving without a seatbelt; since the driver had not paid the previous fine.

 

