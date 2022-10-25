October 25, 2022

Cyprus

Today's weather: Mainly clear, slight dust

On Tuesday the weather will be mostly clear. Winds will be mainly north-westerly to north-easterly, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort. Thin dust may be observed. The sea will be slightly rough, while locally on the east coast turning to rough. Temperatures will rise to 29 C in the interior, north, south and east coasts, 27 C on the west coast and 19 C in the higher mountains.

On Tuesday night the weather will initially be mostly clear, however, locally increased cloud cover may bring isolated showers. Winds will be mainly north-westerly to north-easterly, weak to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be slightly rough. Temperatures will drop to 16 C in the interior, 19 C on the south and east coasts, 17 C on the remaining coasts and 12 C in the higher mountains.

On Wednesday the weather will gradually become partly cloudy and isolated rain is expected, mainly in mountainous and inland areas. On Thursday and Friday, the weather will be mostly clear, but locally increased cloud cover will be observed from time-to-time.

Temperatures are not expected to change significantly until Friday remaining above average for the season.

