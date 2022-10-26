October 26, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Court suspends operations of business over gambling

By Staff Reporter00
Paphos district court has issued an order to suspend operations in an establishment where people have been caught gambling over two months ago.

Paphos CID chief and police spokesman Michalis Nicolaou said on Wednesday that on August 12 this year, officers carried out a check at a specific business on Agapinoros street, where six people were caught playing dice.

A criminal case was registered against the six persons, while the district court ordered the suspension of operation of the establishment.

