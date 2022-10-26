October 26, 2022

Federation or divorce says former TC negotiator

By Nikolaos Prakas00
Ozdil Nami

Greek Cypriots need to be asked if they want a clear-cut divorce with two states in Cyprus or a federation, former Turkish Cypriot negotiator Ozdil Nami said on Wednesday.

The question, he said, should not be a choice between a continuation of the status quo or federation.

“If the Greek Cypriots say no again, then the two separate states should be recognised,” Nami told Star Kibris, according to the PIO.

He added that if negotiations were to start again on the Cyprus problem, then the Greek Cypriots should bear in mind talks will not lead to the maintaining the status quo.

“If we enter negotiations that will focus on this question, then I believe the Cyprus problem will be solved in one way or another,” he said.

He added that from his 25 years of experience in the Cyprus issue, he has come to the following conclusion: “In order for a solution to exist, both sides must say yes. How will we achieve this? There is only one way. We need to pick up where the talks at the UN left off and finish them. And we have to determine at the beginning what will happen if the Greek Cypriots say no again at the point where they will finish.”

In the recent poll presented by state broadcaster CyBC in the run-up to the February presidential elections, conducted by pollsters Cypronetwork from October 4 to 14, using a sample of 1,224 respondents aged 18 and over, only eight per cent said that the Cyprus issue and Turkey were the biggest problem facing the country.

Regarding progress made on the Cyprus over the past year and how close a solution is 92 per cent of respondents had said there is no solution on the horizon.

Asked specifically, “As things stand today, what do you believe? Can a solution that is acceptable and viable be found to the Cyprus problem,” 78 per cent of the respondents said no.

