October 27, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Russia’s stance on the Cyprus issue remains unchanged, says Zakharova

By Elias Hazou050
File photo: Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

The Russian Federation has not altered its stance on the Cyprus issue and remains committed to UN Security Council resolutions relating to Cyprus, the country’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

She was responding to queries put to her by the Cyprus News Agency (CNA). Zakharova was asked to clarify her country’s position on the issue of direct flights between Russia and the north of Cyprus. She was also asked to comment on claims expressed by some analysts of possible “revenge” against Athens and Nicosia over EU sanctions.

“Unlike the collective West, Moscow does not think in terms of ‘revenge’ or ‘punishment’,” the foreign ministry spokeswoman said.

Noting that “we have given exhaustive clarifications on the issue,” Zakharova recalled statements by the Russia’s foreign ministry, the Russian Embassy in Nicosia, the Russian Ambassador to Athens, as well as Press Secretary for the Russian President Dmitry Peskov.

“I am willing to repeat our position as many times as you want,” she added.

“Russia’s stance on the Cyprus settlement remains unchanged and it is well known to you. We are committed to UN Security Council resolutions, among which are 541 of 1983, 550 of 1984, which stipulate to all members of the international community not to recognize any Cypriot state, other than the Republic of Cyprus,” she added.

On the possibility of direct flights from Russia to the north of the island, she said that “I will not reiterate our reaction to the fantasies in the press, which you referred to.

