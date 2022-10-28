October 28, 2022

International symposium on ancient Greek drama coming to Nicosia

The International Symposium on Ancient Greek Drama is set to take place on November 5 and 6 in the AG Leventis Gallery in Nicosia.

The 16th edition of the symposium, with the theme Aristophanes, Modern or Up To Date? Approaches and Readings aims to present the approaches to Aristophanes’ plays, their readings and interpretations through their linguistic processing and translation, its diverse methodological, contemporary interpretative and stage approaches, the attempt to relate Aristophanes’ comedy nowadays, and the emerging problems in Aristophanes’ stage performance in the modern age.

At the same time, it seeks to examine the necessity or not of a different approach and a new reading towards the Aristophanic comedy and language as reflected in both the dramatic texts themselves and their stage representation. In contemporary performance, is ‘updating’ Aristophanes’ comedy feasible or necessary?

Eighteen reputable lecturers, academics and practitioners from Greece, the UK, the USA, the Czech Republic and Cyprus are taking part in the two-day proceedings. During the first day of the Symposium ten academics will present their interpretation and staging approaches to the Aristophanic comedy, focusing on dramatic analysis, theatre semiotics, sociology and reception theories.

On November 6 a Roundtable Discussion will take place during which eight theatre practitioners will present approaches, readings and conclusions, through their personal involvement in the on-stage presentation of Aristophanic comedy.

 

16th International Symposium on Ancient Greek Drama

Two-day symposium with 18 invited lecturers. November 5-6. Constantine Leventis Auditorium, the A.G. Leventis Gallery, Nicosia. 10am. Free. Simultaneous interpretation from Greek to English and from English to Greek. Tel: 7000-2414

