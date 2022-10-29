October 29, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Two men sought over €275,000 scam

By Gina Agapiou
Police on Saturday said they are looking for two men who allegedly scammed a 60-year-old Limassol resident out of €275,000 in 2019.

Three years later, the man reported the case to the police after one of the culprits admitted the fraud.

According to the 60-year-old’s complaint to the police, between November and December 2019, he was approached by a 44-year-old private employee and a 41-year-old real estate agent to invest in a Turkish Cypriot plot in Paphos.

The two suspects told him that other people had invested and he could make a profit of up to €650,000, so the man gave them €275,000.

Since then, the man had occasionally asked for updates about the progress of his investment, and the suspects were allegedly telling him that he was on track, but citing various procedural issues for the delay in the payment of his profit.

Recently, the complainant met with the younger suspect, who allegedly admitted the 60-year-old was defrauded and that all his money was taken by the 44-year-old, who fled abroad.

The two are wanted for conspiracy to commit a felony and obtaining money by false representations.

 

