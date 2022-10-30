October 30, 2022

Cyprus Mail
BritainWorld

Man attacks UK border force centre, kills himself – Reuters witness

By Reuters News Service00
Migrants arrive into the Port of Dover onboard a Border Force vessel after being rescued while crossing the English Channel

A man threw petrol bombs attached with fireworks at a new British immigration border force centre in the southern English port of Dover and then killed himself, a Reuters witness said.

The attacker, a white man in a striped top, drove up to the centre in a white SEAT sports utility vehicle. He got out and threw three petrol bombs, one of which did not go off, the photographer said.

After the attack, the man tied an improvised noose around his neck attached to a metal pole and drove off, killing himself, the photographer said.

Police arrived minutes afterwards and cordoned off the area.

Local police and Britain’s interior ministry were not immediately available to comment.

