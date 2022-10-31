October 31, 2022

Cyprus among the first to adopt ‘right to be forgotten’ for cancer survivors

Cyprus is among the first countries to adopt the “right to be forgotten” for cancer survivors, according to the Health Minister, Michalis Hadjiantelas.

His comments were made in a written statement at the “Race for the Cure”, an event in Nicosia, organised by Europa Donna on Sunday, aiming to raise awareness for breast cancer.

“We reached an agreement on the right to be forgotten for people with cancer experience. Our country is among the first countries to adopt this inalienable right”, he said.

The right to be forgotten is the right of every person with a cancer experience to move on with their lives without discrimination, having access to insurance coverage and financial facilities. The Minister said that more details regarding the agreement will be announced within the next few days.

Breast cancer, as the most common cancer in women, is a priority for the Health Ministry, Hadjipantela noted, stating that the Ministry of Health promotes the continuous development and upgrading of the Population Programme for Early Detection of Breast Cancer, taking seriously the recommendations of the European guidelines and the European Strategic Action Plan on Cancer. The Programme was extended up to the age of 74, following a Cabinet decision, on September 30, he said.

In addition, the mammogram machines at the Mammography Centres for all five districts were replaced with modern high-tech digital machines which will continue to be subject to quality checks at regular intervals, he added.

“Through the implementation of the programme, many cases of early-stage cancer have been able to be completely cured. And this has a benefit for the individual, for the family and for society,” he concluded.

