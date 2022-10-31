November concerts at The Shoe Factory

Two unique musical evenings are arriving soon at The Shoe Factory, welcoming international musicians to the stage. Coming up first is a piano recital with Eva Gevorgyan on November 11.
With critics raving about her “emotional eloquence and impeccable technique” combined with all “the important features of a mature master”, and following her sensational performances last year, at the XVIII International Chopin Competition in Warsaw of which she became the youngest finalist, the 17-year-old Russian-Armenian pianist Eva Gevorgyan has quickly established herself as one of the most brilliant talents in the pianistic world. Award-winning and a performer of many of the world’s greatest concert halls, Eva is travelling to Cyprus for a debut recital presenting a formidable programme of works by Bach, Mozart, Tchaikovsky and Liszt.
Towards the end of the month, the Quartetto di Cremona will take the stage at the venue. Considered one of the finest string quartets of its generation, with an established reputation as one of the most exciting chamber ensembles on the international stage, Quartetto di Cremona is regularly invited to perform in major music festivals all over the world and garners universal acclaim for its high level of interpretive artistry.
The quartet, established in 2000, has performed in festivals such as the Beethovenfest in Bonn, the Bozar Festival in Brussels, and Kammermusik Gemeinde in Hannover, in prestigious venues such as the Konzerthaus in Berlin, Wigmore Hall in London, and Beethovenhaus in Bonn, and boasts an impressive discography with prestigious awards including the Echo Klassik and an International Classical Music Award.
Quartetto di Cremona makes its debut in Cyprus as part of the Pharos Arts Foundation’s Concert & Recital Series, on November 24, playing Beethoven, Prokofiev and Verdi in an evening supported by the Embassy of Italy.
Eva Gevorgyan
Piano recital. November 11. The Shoe Factory, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €20. www.pharosartsfoundation.org. Tel: 22-663871
Quartetto di Cremona
String quartet performs live. November 24. The Shoe Factory, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €20. www.pharosartsfoundation.org. Tel: 22-663871