October 31, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s weather: Partly cloudy, afternoon showers

By Staff Reporter00
On Monday the weather will be partly cloudy to overcast in some locations. Isolated light rain is expected mainly in the north and east, while in the afternoon light rains and an isolated storm are expected in the north, east and in the mountains. Light dust will be observed from time to time. Winds will be mainly north-westerly to northerly, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort, turning to south-westerly in the afternoon, moderate to strong, up to 5 Beaufort. The sea will be somewhat rough. Temperatures will rise to 27 C in the interior, 28 C on the south coast, 26 C on the remaining coasts and 17 C in the higher mountains.

On Monday night, increased cloud cover will likely bring isolated showers mainly in the east. Winds will be mainly north-westerly light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will remain somewhat rough. Temperatures will drop to 15 C in the interior, 18 C on the coast and 9 C in the higher mountains.

On Tuesday, the weather will be mostly clear, however, in the afternoon cloud cover will develop and is expected to bring showers or storms, mainly in the mountains. Temperatures will drop slightly, fluctuating close to average for the season.

On Wednesday and Thursday there will be temporarily increased cloud cover and in the afternoon isolated rains are expected in the mountains. Temperatures will drop slightly, remaining close to the seasonal average.

