November 3, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Woman, 30, critical after being hit by car

Photo: Okypy

A 30-year-old woman was said to be in critical condition on Thursday evening after being run over by a car in Limassol.

The woman, from Hungary, was hit by a car on Franklin Roosevelt Avenue around 6.30pm while crossing the street.

She was rushed to Limassol general hospital where doctors diagnosed severe head trauma. The woman was intubated and transferred to Nicosia general hospital.

The 45-year-old female driver of the car is being held for questioning. She tested negative for alcohol and drugs.

 

