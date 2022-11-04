November 4, 2022

Limassol showcases underwater offerings

By Iole Damaskinos096
Limassol tourism organisation (Etal) said in a press release on Friday, it is aiming to promote diving tourism through the creation of four sea routes in the district’s marine protected area.

Etal hosted journalists in a special planetarium-style dome set up outside the Limassol Sailing Centre, for a 180-degree viewing experience of a documentary highlighting the rich marine ecosystem that sprung up in Dasoudi around the sunk trawler “Constantis,” the ship ” Lady Thetis,” and various constructions.

President of Etal, Tonis Antoniou, announced that last week 540 students from eleven local primary schools also viewed the documentary, prepared by the department of fisheries.

The dome was acquired through European funds, while the event was combined with the World Sailing Championship Techno 293 and Techno 293+, being hosted in Limassol which ends on Saturday.

One showcased route is a snorkelling one, which can be swum in shallow waters up to 5 meters deep, along seven breakwaters, and the remaining three are diving routes.

The first dive route is around the motor trawler “Constantis” at a depth of 23 to 25 meters; the second around the passenger ship “Lady Thetis” at depth of up to 19 meters and the third takes in 11 structures of various sizes and shapes at a depth of 14 to 21 meters.

