November 4, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Spraying of mosquitoes begins in Kato Polemidia

By Jonathan Shkurko0118
Asian tiger mosquito

Health service officials started spraying areas in Kato Polemidia in Limassol on Friday to prevent the proliferation of the Asian tiger mosquito (Aedes Albopictus).

Preventive spraying has already taken place in recent days in nearby Ayios Ioannis, Apostolos Andreas and Mesa Geitonia.

“Due to the recent heavy rains, residents are advised to empty any containers, boxes, flower pots and other objects that can retain water to prevent the hatching and spread of the Asian tiger mosquito,” a health ministry announcement said.

The specific species of mosquito is native to the tropical and subtropical areas of Southeast Asia but it has spread to many countries through the transport of goods and international travel.

This mosquito has become a significant pest in many communities because it closely associates with humans, as opposed to living in wetlands, and typically flies and feeds in the daytime in addition to at dusk and dawn.

 

