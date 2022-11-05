Neophytou promises faster benefits, family support in election plan

Ruling Disy presidential candidate Averof Neophytou on Saturday released his 16-point plan for social reforms should he become the next president, promising every “support for the modern family”.

The 16 points cover areas affecting the social and welfare spheres of the public and were presented by Neophytou at an event in Limassol.

Neophytou said that they will seek to digitise, simplify, and unify the systems for applying and receiving government benefits.

“No benefit, no aid should be delayed more than a month from the date of application,” and not tied up in “months and months of bureaucracy.”

Another policy that his government would promote is a simple and complete framework for supporting every child.

The aim is to help parents who are in a quandary about whether they can afford to have a second and third child or need state aid for the opportunities to raise their children properly, and mothers, mainly, who are faced with the dilemma of choosing a career or their family.

“The support already starts from the pregnancy period and Gesy covers the medical expenses, but there also needs counselling and other support by social workers who will visit the parents before the birth,” he said.

On the day a child is born and automatically with the issuance of the birth certificate, all parents without exception will receive the new-born package, following the corresponding Finnish standard, he added.

At the same time, with greatly expanded economic criteria that will cover all, a lump sum will be paid in the same automatic way to deal with the child’s first needs.

Neophytou said that he also plans to expand the allowance to children to more families.

The third policy, the candidate said they would expand is parental leave and flexible work schemes for parents.

“We have already achieved the extension of maternity leave and the introduction of paternity leave, to help reconcile family and work life, but also to facilitate the involvement of the father in the upbringing of the child,” he said.

In the future he said that they want to strengthen and expand these policies more to ensure that gradually the facilities will converge for both parents. This will also be applied in cases that are not covered by the traditional marriage or cohabitation agreement.

Another policy they aim to pursue is having nurseries at all workplaces or near them that work longer hours.

The sixth policy they want to purse is the establishment of the “neighbourhood social worker.”

“The same social worker will operate on a fixed basis in specific geographical areas. In cooperation with the local government, volunteer organisations and institutions, but also the private sector and will act as the first point of contact and intervention,” he said.

Neophytou added that they want to reform family law and place children first by introducing mediation and mutually-agreed divorce.

He said that they want to convert the family court from a three-judge to a single-judge to achieve great acceleration in the processing of all cases.

“The implementation of the new family law, which is already in parliament, will combat the perpetuation of disputes between couples and achieve better protection and care for children, creating a much healthier reality in dealing with the separation of a couple,” he said.

Neophytou added that he will work to wipe out family violence, by introducing a more holistic system to deal with it and to protect women and children.

Commenting on drug abuse, Neophytou said that they will work to support the Drug Addiction Authority, so you people and all people have access to scientifically staffed services.

Regarding the policy they will follow for affordable housing and rent, Neophytou said that the Anastasiades government has taken bold steps in dealing with the issue, by increasing the stipends paid to displaced (refugees or children of refugees from the 1974 Turkish invasion) and expanding the beneficiaries.

He said that they have already introduced very successful schemes for the revitalisation of rural areas.

Disy wants to further develop the guaranteed minimum wage as well, he said.

“There are our fellow citizens who are either not young and are long-term unemployed or suffer from chronic illnesses or have been kept out of social and economic activity for a number of reasons,” he said.

He added the state can and must, with expanded education and training initiatives, but also social interventions, equip them properly to reintegrate either fully or partially.

On pensions, Neophytou said that work has already begun on reforming the pension system, and that their goal is to unify it and reduce the risk of poverty among pensioners.

They want to revise the 12 per cent cut for those who retire at 63, so that the burden is gradually reduced on the one hand and on the other linked over the years contributions and the type of work.

Regarding the disabled, Neophytou said that assisted living facilities and care homes need to be completed in cooperation with organisations dealing with these issues.

“We will do everything possible to avoid the institutionalisation and social exclusion of these individuals. To provide them with all possible support to work when they can. Their parents should not worry about their future fate,” he said.

He added that he would place great emphasis on the topic of mental health, in a way that will not be limited to dealing with the symptoms of specific individuals but will work proactively and holistically through programmes and strategies that will address the whole of society.

“I want Cypriots to feel safe and secure for the future,” he said.