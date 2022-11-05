Photo exhibition of car wrecks aims to raise road-safety awareness

Photos from fatal car accidents will go on display at the road safety park in Nicosia starting Sunday to raise awareness among the public, it was announced on Saturday.

The initiative is part of cooperation between police and the Cyprus News Agency.

The exhibition is part of the annual ‘Police Week’. Each accident photo will be displayed with the dates and ages of the victims involved.

Police selected a total of 12 pictures in coordination with the photography association ‘Orasis’, which also edited some of the pictures.

In just the first half of 2022, a total of 25 people died in traffic accidents, according to police statistics published every six months. Police only publish the stats twice yearly.

Since June however, there have been several more road deaths, the latest one being a 76-year-old Briton who died after being hit by a car, while crossing the street in Peyia on Wednesday.

“Traffic awareness is required behind the wheel and through this exhibition we are trying to raise awareness among the public who will visit during the ‘Police Week’ event on Sunday,” Police Spokesman, Christos Andreou said.

He added that on Sunday, the exhibit will be open for the public, and that the rest of the week until November 11, students will be attending informative sessions in coordination with the education ministry.

“We are expecting 800 to 850 children from year five in primary school to third year lyceum students, age groups that are of immediate interest to us, so that they can learn about the police’s role, and we can attempt to cement road safety to them,” he said.

During Police Week events, members of the force showcase their equipment and police. There will also be activities for small children.

There will be exhibition stands of various police departments and services, staffed by their members, who will provide advice and other information about the tasks they perform, while informative material will also be available.

Justice Minister Stephi Dracou and Police Chief Stelios Paptheodorou will open the event on Sunday at 11:30am.