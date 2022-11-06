November 6, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Three more arrested in connection with prison murder

By Staff Reporter0244
Nicosia central prison

Three more inmates have been arrested in connection with the murder of a Turkish Cypriot at the Nicosia central prisons on October 27, police said on Sunday.

They are expected to appear in court later in the day for a remand hearing.

Along with the three aged 22, 27 and 28, eight more people have already been arrested and remanded. All 11 will appear in court.

Tansu Cidan, 41, was found dead in his cell on the night of October 27.

Ten prison guards have also been suspended following Cidan’s death.

It is understood that he had been bludgeoned to death with blunt objects.

According to reports, two separate attacks took place over a 36-hour period as the victim suffered a beating on Wednesday morning, but the fatal attack occurred on Thursday evening.

Cidan was seen on CCTV footage at about 1pm on that Thursday, about eight hours before his death, standing next to the prime suspect in the case – a 45-year-old.

The prime suspect is described as of Turkish origin, with initial reports stating he was Kurdish. Another five suspects are also described as being of Turkish origin.

Authorities identified three individuals from CCTV footage from the wing where Cidan was being housed.

They had presented their IDs and were the last people who appear to enter the victim’s cell before he was found dead.

Cidan had been arrested in April for drugs possession with intent to supply. He was serving a long-term sentence for “multiple crimes”, reported to include eight years for possession of a significant quantity of drugs.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Karousos opens zivania festival in Alona

Staff Reporter

Police to launch pilot project focusing on a more ‘participatory society’

Jean Christou

Hunter rescued by helicopter in Paphos

Staff Reporter

Eight arrested during new Pournara clash are all minors, police say (Updated)

Jean Christou

Tech fund aims to help overhaul Cyprus’ economic model

Nick Theodoulou

Interior ministry and audit office in new public spat over citizenship files

Jean Christou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign