Another farmer reports harassment in the buffer zone

Another Greek Cypriot farmer said on Monday he was harassed within the buffer zone.

According to state broadcaster CyBC the farmer said he was on land near Yerolakkos on Monday morning when he saw two people coming towards him, throwing rocks and asking him to leave the area.

When he tried to approach them and talk to them, one of them reportedly drew a knife and continued threatening him.

Member of the Yerolakkos community council Nicolas Hadjisofocleous told the state broadcaster that peacekeeping forces were informed of the incident, but the two people had already returned to the north by the time they got there.

He added that one of them later returned escorted by a Turkish soldier, claiming there had been a misunderstanding.

Hadjisofocleous said an official complaint would be made to Unficyp.

The peacekeeping force had announced last week it would be stepping up its patrols inside the buffer zone after incidents of Greek Cypriot farmers and Turkish troops coming into much closer contact than is typically desired, under disputed conditions.

Reports from the government-controlled areas emerged last Tuesday that Turkish troops were halted from moving nearer a Greek Cypriot farmer in the buffer zone area of Astromeritis after the intervention of a UN patrol vehicle.

That followed on from a series of incidents primarily in Denia – which appears to have taken centre stage after repeated reports emerged of a farmer being confronted by Turkish troops, as recently as two weeks ago.

Recent incidents of such a nature are likely to further compound disagreements between the Republic and the north, with the Unficyp caught in the middle.

Unficyp is facing pressure from the ‘government’ in the north following calls for the peacekeeping force to sign an agreement with it to carry out its mission in the ‘TRNC’. This is understood to be legally impossible for the UN to do.

But the Republic has argued that Unficyp is giving in to pressure from the north, pointing to works on the Cetinkaya stadium near Ledra Palace.

At the heart of the issue is that every UN peacekeeping operation must sign a status of forces agreement with the host’s authority – which in this case is the Republic of Cyprus, and not the unrecognised ‘TRNC’.