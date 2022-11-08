November 8, 2022

A book of condolences has been opened for Archbishop Chrysostomos II

A book of condolences has been opened for Archbishop Chrysostomos II at the Archdiocese in Nicosia. It will remain open until noon on Friday.

Moreover, during an extraordinary session of the Holy Synod that took place on Monday, it was decided that the Archbishop’s body will be in public view at the Apostolos Varnavas Church from Thursday to Saturday morning before his funeral, which will be held at noon.

The decision to hold the funeral on Saturday at the Apostolos Varnavas Church was taken during an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers, which took place on Monday.

The Holy Synod called on the public to pray for the archbishop’s soul.

Ecclesiastical and state mourning will be held until the funeral and no official events will take place. Flags will be at half-mast until then.

Meanwhile, the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople announced he was travelling to Cyprus for the first time in occasion of the funeral. He will lead the procession along with the members of the Holy Synod. He also carried out a short service at the Patriarchal Church.

In addition, the Custos of the Holy Land and Guardian of Mount Zion Father Francesco Patton of the Franciscan order also sent his condolences following the Archbishop’s death.

“We gratefully acknowledge the work of the late Archbishop towards the Catholic Church and the Franciscan community of Cyprus,” Patton said in a statement.

“We remain united in prayer for the entire nation and the Church of Cyprus as we await the resurrection of the soul of the late Archbishop to eternal life.”

The eulogy at the Archbishop’s funeral, which will also be attended by the entire ministerial cabinet, will be delivered by President Nicos Anastasiades.

During the funeral, all churches across Cyprus will ring bells and hold a service in his memory on Sunday. The archbishop’s body will be buried below the Apostolos Varnavas cathedral as he wished, at the grave he prepared. A service will be held every day for 40 days at the cathedral.

