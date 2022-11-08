November 8, 2022

Anastasiades heads to Israel where he will be honoured

By Jonathan Shkurko00
ΠΡΟΕΔΡΟΣ ΔΗΜΟΚΡΑΤΙΑΣ ΠΡΟΕΔΡΟΣ ΙΣΡΑΗΛ ΤΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΑΡΑΣΗΜΟΦΟΡΗΣΗΣ
Herzog on a recent visit to Cyprus

President Nicos Anastasiades will be decorated by Israeli president Isaac Herzog during an official visit to the country, where he is set to arrive on Tuesday afternoon.

Anastasiades will fly to Israel from Egypt, where he took part in the Cop27 talks on climate change in Sharm El Sheikh.

During his stay in Israel he will meet newly-elected Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday at 11am.

After the meeting, he will then head to the Presidential Palace with the First Lady to receive the Presidential Medal of Honour, the highest honour awarded by Israel, from Herzog.

Later, Anastasiades and the members of the Cypriot delegation will depart for Paris, where he will meet French President Emmanuel Macron in preparation for the annual Paris Peace Forum.

 

