November 8, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man crushed by tractor in fatal work accident

By Staff Reporter00
labour accident big
Photo source: CNA

A fatal accident that occurred Monday afternoon in a field along the main Atsa – Marathasa road in the vicinity of the Linos village.

The deceased is 54-year-old Nikos Idalia, formerly of Geri. Morphou police received information about the work accident late Monday afternoon, with police arriving at the scene to find the 54-year-old unconscious, having been been crushed by his agricultural tractor.

Members of the fire service freed the victim, who was taken to Nicosia General Hospital, where the doctor on duty certified his death.

Examinations to ascertain the circumstances of the work accident are being carried out. 

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Today’s weather: Mainly clear, some isolated rains

Staff Reporter

Election procedures have changed since late archbishop was appointed

Elias Hazou

Yellow weather warning renewed until midnight Tuesday

Nikolaos Prakas

PEGA draft report to be presented in EU Parliament on Tuesday

Nikolaos Prakas

In the sea of the setting sun: new photography exhibition

Eleni Philippou

Kasoulides: Turkey in a state of insanity

Elias Hazou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign