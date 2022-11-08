November 8, 2022

Roadworks warning for Limassol-Nicosia highway

The department of public works announced on Tuesday that in the context of the construction of the Nicosia perimeter motorway, as of early on Monday, November 14 at 1:00 am and for a period of two months, the exit from the Nicosia – Limassol motorway in the direction of Nicosia to the Tseri bypass (Halepianes) will be closed.

During the works traffic from Limassol to Tseri will be diverted through the Kotsiatis exit to the old Nicosia – Limassol road and through the photo-controlled junction of the JCC traffic lights and the Tseri bypass.

The department of public works apologises for the unavoidable inconvenience to the public.

