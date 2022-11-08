November 8, 2022

Today’s weather: Mainly clear, some isolated rains

On Tuesday periods of sunshine will alternate with cloudiness, while isolated rains or even a short storm are expected in the morning, mainly in the eastern half of the island, later also in the mountainous and southern regions. The wind will be mainly north to north-easterly, weak to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort, but in the eastern half of the island turning moderate to strong, up to 5 Beaufort. The sea will be a little rough. Temperatures will rise to 23 C inland and on the coasts and 13 C in the higher mountains.

On Tuesday night there will be locally increased cloud cover expected to bring isolated rains or even a storm, mainly on the north and east coasts. Th wind will be north-westerly to north-easterly, weak, up to 3 Beaufort but in the east moderate and later transient to strong, up to 5 Beaufort. The sea will remain a little rough. Temperatures will drop to 11 C inland, 14 C on the coast and 7 C in the higher mountains.

On Wednesday, the weather will be partly cloudy, with local showers and isolated thunderstorms. On Thursday, periods of sunshine will alternate with clouds and isolated rain, while a storm is possible in the northeast. On Friday, the weather will be mostly clear, but locally there will be temporarily increased cloud cover that may bring isolated rains, mainly in the mountains.

Temperatures are not expected to change significantly until Thursday, remaining close to average for the season, with a slight increase expected on Friday.

