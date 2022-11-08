November 8, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Woman wanted for theft arrested after four years

By Staff Reporter00
File photo

Police on Tuesday arrested a 42-year-old woman who was wanted for the past four years in connection to a case based on alleged theft by deceit.

The suspect allegedly misappropriated the money she received from customers as a representative of a travel agency to book them tour packages, according to several complaints made to the police between October 2017 and August 2018.

An arrest warrant has been pending against her since August 2018.

