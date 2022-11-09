November 9, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man arrested for car theft

By Staff Reporter00
police car 14

A 34-year-old man was arrested for stealing a car in Paphos after being on the run for three days, police said on Wednesday. The theft took place between October 30 – 31.

On Sunday, officers patrolling around Limassol noticed the vehicle parked outside the property of the 34-year-old, where he was seen trying to remove spare parts from it.

Once he noticed the presence of police, he fled from the scene and was arrested on Tuesday after a warrant was secured against him.

Police continues investigations.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Mournful restaurateur looks back on the glory days

Theo Panayides

Drunk driver crashes car, injuring a woman and two minors

Jonathan Shkurko

Spellbound: a new acapella chorus for women

Eleni Philippou

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

Three unusual events this weekend

Eleni Philippou

10th anniversary of the international multithematic bio-medical congress

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign