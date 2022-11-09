Turkish vice president visits controversial Islamic project in north

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay arrived in the north on Wednesday and visited the construction site of the controversial ‘Kulliye’ project under heavy security, according to reports.

Oktay is in the north to announce the projects Ankara will fund.

Turkish Cypriot newspaper Yeni Duzen reported that at around 11:30am armed guards and riot police had been placed around the construction site of the Kulliye, an Islamic government complex.

The complex will include a “presidential palace” for the Turkish Cypriot leader, a “parliament building” for the Turkish Cypriot assembly, a mosque and a recreational park, and will cost around 2.5 billion Turkish lira (140 million euros). The project will be fully financed by Turkey.

The paper also reported that press were barred from entering the construction site area, which had been visited by ‘transport minister’ Erhan Arikli earlier in the day.

Tents were set up in the site adorned with Turkish flags and the flag of the breakaway regime.

Oktay is reported to have visited around 12 pm. He made no announcements, as it was not reported in his official schedule.

According to the newspaper, he solely received an update on the works.

Meanwhile, four activists unfurled a banner that said “No to the Kulliye” in Turkish. Speaking at the mini demonstration, the New Cyprus Party (YKP) secretary general Murat Kanatli said: “The building representatives are not Ersin Tatar or Zorlu Tore [the north’s ‘house speaker’], but Fuat Oktay, who come to inspect the construction. In short, this is a political project, not a construction.”

Last month, the paper reported that “188 schools and 13 hospitals could have been built, and 107 MRI machines could have been procured with this money,” in place of constructing this project. The newspaper drew attention to the poor condition of public schools and hospital and questioned how a Kulliye could be the priority.

Besides being costly and unfamiliar, the controversial construction on Greek Cypriot land in Ayios Dhometios is also illegal, since the project owners have not applied for any of the permissions required to get a building permit. Mayor Mehmet Harmancı of the Nicosia Turkish municipality signalled the other day that the construction site may be sealed off for this reason. Harmancı stated that they have sent a written warning to the Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar’s office.

For many Turkish Cypriots, the Kulliye also symbolises Turkey’s mounting control and intervention in the northern part of Cyprus.

“Kulliye is actually the symbol of a much bigger project,” journalist Cenk Mutluyakalı had said. “It is the symbol of the unnamed ‘annexation’ project. I hope we wake up in the face of the loss of our will, the destruction of our democracy, the attack against our values.”

This project was heralded by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan himself last July, during his visit on the island to mark the anniversary of the Turkish invasion.