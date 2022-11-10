November 10, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Archbishop laid out for public worship

By Andria Kades018
archibishop
Photo: Christos Theodorides

Members of the public will be able to view Archbishop Chrysostomos as of Thursday morning as his coffin will be laid out for public worship until his funeral on Saturday.

Greece’s President Katerina Sakellaropoulou will attend the funeral, while President Nicos Anastasiades will deliver the euology.

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople will lead the funeral, which will begin at noon.

The archbishop will be buried under the Apostolos Varnava church, as he wished.

Related Posts

Woman caught at airport with fake ID

Staff Reporter

Queer Wave film festival returns for third edition

Eleni Philippou

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

Delay in carrying out foreclosures

Staff Reporter

Teen arrested after abandoning car on highway last month

Andria Kades

Two charged after scene at welfare office

Andria Kades
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign