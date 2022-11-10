November 10, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man arrested for stealing from EAC

By Jonathan Shkurko00

A 33-year-old man in Larnaca was arrested for stealing from Cyprus’ electricity authority (EAC) after breaking and entering, police said on Thursday.

The thefts took place between September and November, where 159 fuse holders, nine locks and four batteries were stolen from EAC substations.

Police arrested the man on Wednesday after a tip-off that a driver from a specific vehicle, was seen stealing wires from an EAC substation. A few hours later, officers found him on the Kiti-Dromoloxaia road.

After the vehicle was stopped, the vehicle was searched and six fuse carriers, a number of copper pipes, a large number of cut locks and various burglary tools were found.

The 33-year-old “did not give sufficient explanations on how the items came to be in his possession and was arrested on the spot.”

 

