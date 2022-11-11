November 11, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Family show Scrooge to tour Cyprus

By Eleni Philippou00
It is an all-time favourite tale teaching lessons of gratitude and the Christmas spirit. Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol is a classic story told from generation to generation that shares the life of grumpy old miser Ebenezer Scrooge who is visited by the ghost of his former business partner and the spirits of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come.

A local production in Greek of the beloved novella will tour the island this November and December, entertaining old and young.

Theatro Piccolo is presenting the production titled Scrooge, bringing the Christmas mood and the wisdom of A Christmas Carol to theatres across Cyprus. Adults and families with children older than five are invited to explore once more the meaning of Christmas and discover the importance of kindness and openness through this enchanting festive tale.

Five actors on stage will bring the story to life under the direction and musical supervision of Marios Stylianou.

The tour will begin from Nicosia where the play will be performed at Theatro Maskarini on November 20 and 27 and on December 4, 11, 18, 24 and 26 as well as on January 8. In Paphos, A Lyceum Paphos will host Scrooge on December 10 and in Limassol, the play will be presented on December 17 at the Ayios Athanasios Municipal Theatre.

 

Scrooge

Family play by Theatro Piccolo. November 20, 27, December 4, 11 and 18. 11am and 4pm. December 24 and January 8. 4pm. December 26. 6pm. Theatro Maskarini, Nicosia. December 10. 5pm. A Lyceum Paphos. December 17. 5pm. Ayios Athanasios Municipal Theatre, Limassol. In Greek. €10, 15. Tel: 94-409100

