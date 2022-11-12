November 12, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Archbishop Chrysostomos to be laid to rest today

By Andria Kades0110
coffin
Members of the Holy Synod around the Archbishop's coffin on Monday morning (Photos Christos Theodorides)

The funeral service of Archbishop Chrysostomos II, will take place on Saturday at the cathedral of Saint Barnabas in Nicosia.

The archbishop died on Monday, aged 81 following a four-year battle with cancer.

The funeral service will be officiated by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew – who is visiting Cyprus for the first time- together with the members of the Holy Synod.

President Nicos Anastasiades will deliver the eulogy, while on behalf of the Church of Cyprus the eulogy will be delivered by Bishop of Paphos Georgios, Secretary of the Holy Synod of Cyprus, and caretaker, following the archbishop’s death.

The funeral will be attended among others by President of the Greece Katerina Sakelaropoulou, Patriarch of Alexandria and All Africa Theodoros II, Archbishop of Athens and All Greece Ieronymos II and Archbishop of Thyateira and Great Britain Nikitas.

During the funeral, bells will toll in mourning in all churches across Cyprus, while flags will be flying at half-mast.

The late achbishop will be buried in a crypt located under the newly constructed cathedral, as was his wish.

The Archbishopric said in a statement that there will be no laying of wreaths and that people should come to the cathedral by 11:15 am.

Police security measures will be increased around the Archbishopric and the cathedral. Both inside and outside the church there will be members of the Police who will ensure that everything runs smoothly.

All churches in Cyprus will hold a service in his memory on Sunday, while a service will be held every day for 40 days at the cathedral.

Related Posts

Take the stress out of life

Alix Norman

New bill would see police officers kitted out with cameras

Nick Theodoulou

‘Sustainable mobility project is the opposite of sustainable’

Andria Kades

Our View: Nature trails should be properly looked after

CM: Our View

Archbishop of Thyateira and Great Britain arrives in Cyprus ahead of funeral for Chrysostomos II

Sarah Ktisti

Access to medicines and EU as a place of innovation are EU pharmaceutical strategy goals, says Kyriakides

Source: Cyprus News Agency
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign