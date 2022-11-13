November 13, 2022

Memorial service held for Glafcos Clerides, Disy unity pledged

ΠτΔ – Μνημόσυνο πρώην Προέδρου της Δημοκρατίας Γλαύκου Κληρίδη Ιερός Ναός Της Του Θεού Σοφίας, Λευκωσία, Κύπρος Ο Πρόεδρος της Δημοκρατίας κ. Νίκος Αναστασιάδης στο μνημόσυνο του πρώην Προέδρου της Δημοκρατίας Γλαύκου Κληρίδη. // PoR – Memorial Service for Glafkos Clerides Tis tou Theou Sofias church, Lefkosia, Cyprus The President of the Republic, Mr Nicos Anastasiades, at the memorial service for the former President Glafcos Clerides.

Disy will remain loyal to the principles and values the party was founded on by Glafcos Clerides, party leader Averof Neophytou said on Sunday.

Neophytou was speaking at the memorial services for former president and Disy founder Clerides. The service was held at the Theou Sofias church at the president of President Nicos Anastasiades, House President Annita Demetriou, cabinet members and DISY MPs.

“Clerides founded Disy in 1976 based on four principles and values. The fight for unification, to establish ties to the west, a free and powerful economy, and self-respecting citizens,” Neophytou said.

The party continues to move forward with the same goals and a unified Disy “guarantees the safe and stable path for our country,” Neophytou remarked.

Making a speech during the service, Takis Clerides, who served as finance minister during Clerides’ presidency said the late president never thought of the personal cost he would suffer, but rather, focused on how to serve the country.

“We need great leaders, that can inspire people and progression. Leaders who are not afraid of the difficult decisions,” he noted.

