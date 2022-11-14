November 14, 2022

Anastasiades to meet UN official over resumption of talks

Miroslav Jenča at the presidential palace on a previous visit (Christos Theodorides)

President Nicos Anastasiades is set to meet the UN’s assistant secretary-general for Europe, Central Asia and the Americas, Miroslav Jenča on Thursday.

Jenča will be in Cyprus for three days as part of a routine visit to explore the possibility of resuming talks.

He will hold meetings with Anastasiades, Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar and negotiators from both sides.

Jenča was last in Cyprus in July, when he said that following the instructions of the Secretary-General, he was undertaking a fact-finding mission to ascertain how to establish the necessary conditions for the resumption of talks based on UN Security Council resolutions and on the terms set by the Secretary-General’s mandate.

