November 14, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Larnaca police arrest fugitive wanted by Chinese authorities

By Iole Damaskinos
Police have arrested a 49-year-old man wanted by Chinese authorities for fraud.

The 49-year-old is allegedly related to a case of fraud and embezzlement through loans, amounting to 5.6 billion Chinese yuan (CNY), equivalent to more than €760,000,000.

The 49-year-old has been wanted since July, 2020. Shortly before 9:30pm on Sunday night he presented himself at Larnaca airport, intending to depart.

After police check it was determined that an arrest warrant was pending against him and he was taken into custody on a temporary warrant issued by the Republic, for the purpose of starting the judicial process of his extradition to China.

