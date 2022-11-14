November 14, 2022

Man wanted for vicious attack in Paphos nightclub

michalis nicolaou
Police spokesperson and head of CID, Michalis Nicolaou

Police are investigating a case of assault causing grievous bodily harm to a 17-year-old in Paphos, they announced on Monday.

According to police spokesman Michalis Nicolaou, around 5am on Sunday the 17-year-old reported that earlier, around 2:30am, he had been assaulted in a Paphos nightclub by a man who beat him up, causing bruises all over his body and the loss of two lower teeth.

Police obtained testimony against a 21-year-old Paphos resident, an arrest warrant was issued, and he is wanted by the authorities.

Investigations are ongoing.

