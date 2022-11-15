November 15, 2022

Health ministry welcomes cancellation of doctors’ strike

By Nikolaos Prakas00
File photo

A doctors’ strike over security issues in A&E departments scheduled for later this week has been cancelled, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the ministry said they welcomed the decision taken by the union to call off the strike.

“It is a firm belief of the ministry of health that through constructive dialogue and demonstration of good will, all problems can be resolved,” the statement said.

Earlier, the doctors’ branch of the public sector union Pasydy said that during a meeting they requested to meet the assistant attorney-general to learn more about the legal issues regarding doctors.

This was well received by all the medical unions and will proceed the announcement said.

On Monday, state doctors’ union Pasyki reminded that all doctors working in state hospitals and health centres were due to stage a three-hour work stoppage on Thursday, leaving A&E departments staffed by security personnel.

The union said doctors who provide their services to public hospitals demand transparency in relation to their professional insurance – “nothing less and nothing more than the legislation and regulations provide”.

