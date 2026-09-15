The Cyprus Shipping Chamber held its annual charity beach volleyball championship on September 5, 6 and 13, continuing its 30-year support for the One Dream, One Wish association, it said on Tuesday.

The event brought together 23 member companies and has raised more than €300,000 for the association over the past three decades.

One Dream, One Wish supports children suffering from cancer and related diseases.

The chamber said the championship has become an established event for the Cypriot shipping community, promoting teamwork and cooperation while supporting social responsibility.

It thanked the Cyprus Volleyball Federation, referees’ association, Limassol Municipality, participating companies and their staff for their support.