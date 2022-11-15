November 15, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Motorcyclist crashes into car during police chase

By Jonathan Shkurko00
A motorcyclist was arrested and taken to Nicosia general hospital for drug tests after committing several driving offences on Tuesday on the Nicosia-Limassol highway, culminating in him hitting a car near the Pera Chorio exit.

At around 3pm, police were tipped off about a motorcyclist speeding towards the highway near Athalassa avenue in Nicosia.

Officers were dispatched and started chasing him. However, he ignored all stop signals and kept driving at extremely high speed.

According to a police statement, his behaviour “gravely endangered his own and the motorists’ lives on the road.”

Following tests, a small quantity of drugs and a cannabis grinder were found in the motorcyclist’s possession.

