Next up for the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra

The Cyprus Symphony Orchestra, in collaboration with the Embassy of the Czech Republic, celebrate the Czech Republic’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union with a concert presenting orchestral, operatic and choral music by the great Czech composers Bedřich Smetana and Antonín Dvořák.
The CySO, under the baton of its Artistic Director and Conductor Günter Neuhold, will be joined in these concerts by the Prague Mixed Choir, the ARIS Choir of Limassol, and Cypriot singers Mariza Anastasiades (soprano) and Markos Kleovoulou (baritone). The concert will be enhanced by a commentary on the works by Dr Yiorgos Kountouris and romantic masterpieces by Smetana and Dvořák, such as the symphonic poem The Moldau, selected Slavonic dances, highlights from the opera Rusalka and the comic opera The Bartered Bride, as well as Dvořák’s Te Deum. The Czechia Meets Cyprus in the European Union concert will premiere at Pattihio Municipal Theatre, Limassol on November 24 and at Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia on November 25.
Then, as December arrives, the orchestra will share the stage with the exceptional British conductor Douglas Boyd conducting two iconic works by his compatriots Edward Elgar and Ralph Vaughan Williams. Boyd is currently the Artistic Director of Garsington Opera and has served as conductor and music director in numerous leading orchestras of Europe, America, Australia and Asia.
The concerts in Limassol and Nicosia will open with the popular Enigma Variations, which made Elgar famous overnight. Each variation bears the nickname of a close friend of the composer, while he musically depicts each personality. The orchestra will then perform the refined Fifth Symphony by Vaughan Williams, which has been named Symphony of the Celestial City due to its warmth and serene mood.
Musical journeys to the Czech Republic and the UK will arrive soon before the Orchestra sweeps audiences off its feet with its cheery Christmas concerts.
Czechia Meets Cyprus in the European Union
Concert by the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra with Cypriot singers Mariza Anastasiades and Markos Kleovoulou. November 24. Pattihio Municipal Theatre, Limassol. November 25. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €10,15. www.cyso.org.cy
Starlight 2 – Great Performances
Concert by the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra and British conductor Douglas Boyd. December 7. Pattihio Municipal Theatre, Limassol. November 8. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €17-25. www.cyso.org.cy