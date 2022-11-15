November 15, 2022

Paphos court issues detention order for suspected sunglasses thief

By Staff Reporter00
The Paphos district court on Tuesday issued a four-day detention order against a 27-year-old man who was arrested on Monday on suspicion of theft, possession of burglary tools, and possession of illegal drugs.

According to a police statement, the 27-year-old was found inside a parked car, by officers patrolling Geroskipou, in possession of burglary tools and property for which he did have adequate explanation on Monday. No property appeared to have been stolen from the car.

The 27-year-old suspect got out and attempted to flee as soon as the officers approached but he was apprehended and searched, during which a screwdriver and gloves were found, as well as three pairs of sunglasses, five sets of keys, and other items, including a small amount of cannabis.

The man was arrested and has received a four-day detention order while investigations continue.

