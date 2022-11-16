Swing, afro-funk and soul to sound in Nicosia this weekend

A series of live music events unfolds this week in Nicosia as Sarah’s Jazz Club welcomes more of the island’s musicians to its stage. In its intimate space, a small stage will host almost a dozen musicians this week as quintets, trios and solo acts put on lively music shows.
From swinging tunes to upbeat afro-funk beats and performances filled with soul, funk and groove, Sarah’s Jazz Club has plenty to offer. First up is a swing dance night on Thursday with the Miaris Trio. Three Cypriot musicians will perform swing songs from the American songbook, putting audiences in a totally dancing mood.
On Friday night, Cypriot singer-songwriter Alexis Sunder returns for another night of soul. His signature sound is defined by head-bobbing grooves, introspective lyrics and sunny melodies and on Friday, along with this live band, Sunder will offer a groove-driven energetic set that blends funk, soul and pop-rock and offers modern impressions on strong retro vibes.
Fresh from his eye-catching appearance at this year’s Fengaros Festival in Kato Drys and the release of his eponymous debut EP over the summer, Sunder has become a staple on the live music scene of Cyprus with a strong following. He is supported by his steady collaborators of Fragkiskos Petrides, Andreas Papageorgiou and Andreas Epaminonda on drums, bass and guitar respectively.
Changing rhythm and mood, Saturday’s performance will welcome the Afro Funk Quintet which will perform its own arrangements of funk music from the 70s and 80s. The main emphasis of the band is to explore musical expressions based on uplifting grooves and fusing Cuban and African elements to offer a unique musical experience, for both the musicians and listeners alike.
Invitation to Swing
Miaris Trio plays swing. November 17. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Nicosia. Doors open 8.30pm, live music 9.30pm. €10. Tel: 95-147711
Alexis Sunder
Alexis Sunder live accompanied by his live band. November 18. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Nicosia. Doors open 8.30pm, live music 9.30pm. €12. Tel: 95-147711
Afro Funk Quintet
Funk music from the 70s and 80s live. November 19. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Nicosia. Doors open 8.30pm, live music 9.30pm. €12. Tel: 95-147711