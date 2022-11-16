November 16, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Teacher accused of sexual abuse on remand but not suspended

By Gina Agapiou019
Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou

A secondary education teacher who has been arrested this month on suspicion of sexually abusing over a dozen students continues to hold his position at a Limassol school, as competent authorities await the completion of police investigation.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou said “unfortunately, an incident took place”, noting that these types of incidents are “very concerning and sad”.

He then explained the established procedure followed in such cases.

“Once police complete their investigation, the education ministry, if necessary, suspends the professor. We are waiting for the procedure to be completed by the police.”

The school teacher was remanded for eight days on Monday following allegations of multiple female students after the first girl came forward. The number of the alleged victims reportedly rose to 13 as of Tuesday.

Media reported how police were questioning the teacher’s colleagues to get a clearer picture as well as other schools the specific man worked for.

They urged the public, parents or students, to come forward if they have any information that will help in the case.

A previous major case involving a teacher was against a riding instructor in 2021, against whom five cases were filed, three of which were brought before the court. He was eventually sentenced to ten years in prison.

 

