November 17, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

EAC workers to stage one-hour work stoppage

By Staff Reporter00
A previous strike at the authority

A one-hour strike will be held on Thursday by members at the Electricity Authority (EAC) unions.

The stoppage will be held between 11am and noon.

“The staff is disappointed and deeply dissatisfied with the turn things are taking, both with the decisions / actions of the ministries of finance, energy, transport and CERA, as well as with the inertia and obstruction, by you and the Board of Directors for what is catastrophic for EAC,” they said in a letter addressed to the general manager on Monday.

They added that through a series of letters they have informed the management on the serious issues that concern the organisation and affect its proper functioning, the safety and health of the staff, the cost of electricity and the timely, safe and efficient service of consumers.

Excluded from the measures are executive directors and directors, human resources manager, shift staff of power stations, personnel dealing with faults and staff working in the fault reporting centers.

On Tuesday, the board expressed its disagreement with the strike measures, arguing the measures afflict society and affect the EAC.

“Management calls on the trade unions to review their decisions to avoid any inconvenience to consumers and the public in general,” they said.

 

