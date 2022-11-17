November 17, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Laona foundation plants 200 trees in Eptagonia

By Andria Kades00
Tree planting, Eptagonia, Laona Foundation
Volunteers plant trees in Eptagonia

Conservation group Laona foundation planted over 200 trees across 700 square metres in Eptagonia this week, it announced on Thurday.

Eptagonia was one of the eight communities affected by the devastating fires in July last year. Cooperating with the group 300,000 Trees in Limassol, they are offering workshops on dry stone construction during November.

By rebuilding the structures, the soil is held back from the erosion that threatens the deforested burned areas, and tree planting helps to hold the soil back.

The workshops are funded by the Cyprus Environment Foundation. For more information, individuals can call 25-358632 or email [email protected]ona.org.

